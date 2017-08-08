The Leaker-In-Chief Just Tweeted Classified Info To His 35 Million Followers

We sure Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be all up in this after his promise to stop the leaks coming from the White House. The perpetrator in this instance (and several other instances) is none other the current occupant of the White House. Donald Trump’s 17-day vacation at his luxury golf course in Bedminster, N.J. is going swimmingly. Yesterday, as rain poured down, President Bone Spurs began rage-tweeting, seemingly taking out the weather on the media, and attacking a Democratic Senator’s military record. On Tuesday morning, the man who said he would have ‘very little time’ to watch TV when elected started retweeting segments from Fox & Friends.

One segment the Vacationer-in-Chief retweeted to his 35 million followers reports on U.S. spy agencies detecting two anti-ship missiles being loaded onto a boat by North Korea in recent days.

The report attributes “US officials with knowledge of the latest intelligence in the region” and quotes “one official who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information.”

Trump routinely bashes anonymous sources, but only when the information is critical of him.

“When the president disseminates classified info about US spy satellite capabilities based on anonymous sources” Peter Alexander from NBC News tweeted. “Old enough to remember when US sent a man to prison for leaking a story like this. Now it gets an RT from POTUS,” wrote Josh Gernstein, a Politico reporter covering the White House, according to BuzzFeed.

When the president disseminates classified info about US spy satellite capabilities based on anonymous sources. 👇 pic.twitter.com/rmJitYRUBR — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 8, 2017

When Nikki Haley was asked on Fox about the spy satellite report on North Korea, she said she can’t discuss classified information. “I can’t talk about anything that’s classified. And if that’s in the newspaper that’s a shame,” she said. Well, it’s all over the news NOW, isn’t it?

Watch:

Nikki Haley says she can't talk about the story Donald Trump retweeted this morning: "I can't talk about anything that's classified" pic.twitter.com/7kWjJGs3tQ — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) August 8, 2017

“I have no reason to comment on it,” she said just before bashing leakers who put lives in danger. It’s interesting that the panel of Fox & Friends seemed unnerved by leakers after they just leaked sensitive information which the amateur president happily tweeted this his millions of followers. We suggest she give Donald Trump a stern talking to.

We suggest UN Ambassador Nikki Haley give Donald Trump a stern talking to.

Read more:

Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images.