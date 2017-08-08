RNC Chair’s Comment Reveals Why Republicans May Never Turn On Trump

You almost have to feel sorry for Republicans (almost). They find themselves between a really unpopular president and a party that only rewards those who are perfectly loyal to Dear Orange Leader.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the current head of the Republican National Committee and niece of the last Republican presidential loser, Mitt Romney, says that not supporting Donald Trump should be a cautionary tale for any Republican that ever hopes to win another election.

On CNN’s Laura Ingraham Show, McDaniel tried to pretend that the RNC stays out of primaries, but that GOP Sen. Jeff Flake was sure to lose because, unlike the toy brown-shirted robots in Congress, he refused to march (at least on paper) to Trump’s xenophobic (and generally everything phobic) message.

Flake wrote a book called “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” a title he only partly stole from Barry Goldwater.

Flake dared take on Trump and his own party, saying that Trump is a symptom of a dying party.

“But make no mistake, as a governing philosophy, conservatism is indeed in crisis — and not in spite of this apparent success but because of it,” later blasting self-described conservatives for changing their political stripes “depending on fashion or the passions of the day or based on how much applause a line in a speech received at a rally.” “We have given in to the politics of anger — the belief that riling up the base can make up for failed attempts to broaden the electorate,” Flake writes. “These are the spasms of a dying party.” Source: NPR

Now the party is pissed. McDaniel fell short of threatening Flake, but the implication was clear as day — if Republicans don’t support Trump, they will likely lose.

“They need to have another candidate that they supported and the three RNC members that have to agree on that other candidate for rule 11 to apply, but it is in their bylaws,” McDaniel said. “It’s just interesting from a party standpoint, we do have governance. We have 168 members that they make those decisions. Sometimes you get in the nitty gritty, but I will say if you look at 2016, the senators that did not support the President, and let’s look at Joe Heck and Kelly Ayotte, they fell short in those Senate races, so there is a cautionary tale there because voters want you to support the President in his agenda.” Source: CNN

We should note that Flake votes with Trump 93.5 percent of the time. I guess his conscience is that of a man who wants to sell books.

McDaniel, of course, neglects to mention that during the election, Trump’s approval ratings were sort of close to 50 percent. Now, he’s below 40 percent. Between his inability to negotiate deals of any kind and his efforts to take health insurance away from his own base, people are beginning to turn on him. It’s not the same political climate as it was just a few months ago, so seeing the 2016 election as a cautionary tale for anything (other than letting Russians interfere) is pretty much moot.

What this does say, though, is that Republicans aren’t going to be turning on Trump anytime soon and that impeachment will be an uphill battle, at least if they want the support of their party, which of course, is more important than their country.

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images