‘Might Have Been Faked By Liberals’: Top Adviser Defends Trump’s Silence On Mosque Bombing

I mean, that headline, right? Did someone actually say that?

At this point, you shouldn’t be surprised. Donald Trump is a conspiracy-spouting, heartless, right wing douchebag. Why wouldn’t every single member of his administration be? Now, I have a pretty special hate for Steve Bannon, because I have a crippling fear of toad-men (a holdover from a game of charades with my great uncle Eivind when I was eight). But coming in at a very close second for my deep-seeded loathing is Sebastian Gorka, a dude who wears Nazi paraphernalia in public and is probably totally a really real Nazi, you guys.

For some reason, news people keep inviting Gorka to come say horrible things on their shows, and he keeps not letting anyone down. Monday, it was MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle who were tasked with tolerating Gorka’s condescending bullshit for a few minutes, and he was just full of witty goodness. When the hosts asked him why Donald Trump had not yet made a public statement about the terrorist bombing in Minnesota, you could see the disgust and contempt on his face:

There’s a great rule: All initial reports are false. You have to check them and find out who the perpetrators are. We’ve had a series of crimes committed, alleged hate crimes by right wing individuals in the last six months that turned out to be propagated by the left. Let’s allow the local authorities to provide their assessment and then the White House will make its comments.

There is a lot to unpack there. I suggest we just focus on the obvious: That there’s been exactly one attack “propagated by the left” in the last six months, and it was never at any point presumed to have been a right-winger. Like, we knew within the hour what political campaign the guy had worked for.

Let’s not do too much separation here, though. Gorka is part and parcel of an administration that would say all the same things, no matter who the talking head was. This is an administration that is seriously trying to pretend like a bomb thrown through a mosque window might actually have been some Alex Jones-like “false flag” perpetrated by someone on the left.

That’s despicable. Here’s a better question, guys… Why does it matter who did it before you call it terrorism?

