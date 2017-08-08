McCain Opens Up A Can Of Whoop A** On Trump For Threatening North Korea With Nuclear War

Sen. John McCain is fed up with Donald Trump and his big mouth. Following Trump’s ill-advised decision to challenge North Korea with “fire and fury,” the Arizona Republican let him know it in no uncertain terms.

Speaking about Trump’s latest bluster and bravado regarding nuclear war, McCain told an Arizona radio station that he “takes exception to the president’s words because you got to be sure you can do what you say you’re going to do.” He then added that he doesn’t even know what the hell Trump is talking about anymore.

“I don’t know what he’s saying and I’ve long ago given up trying to interpret what he says,” McCain said. “That kind of rhetoric, I’m not sure how it helps.”

McCain explained that Trump and his ego are going to spark a “serious confrontation” with North Korea. He advised Trump to familiarize himself with former President Teddy Roosevelt’s “big stick” policy.

“In other words, the old walk softly but carry a big stick, Teddy Roosevelt’s saying, which I think is something that should’ve applied because all it’s going to do is bring us closer to a serious confrontation,” McCain warned. “I think this is very, very, very serious.”

NEW: Sen. McCain reacts to Trump's North Korea threat on local Arizona radio: pic.twitter.com/CGvYGPsHLr — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) August 8, 2017

Trump seems intent on playing a dangerous game with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. After news broke that North Korea is believed to have weapons capable of reaching the United States, Trump decided to double dog dare Kim Jong Un to keep provoking him.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump declared Tuesday.

“He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

This is terrifying when you take into account the type of “fire and fury” that we have seen. Here’s a little reminder in case you have forgotten just what nuclear war actually looks like.

The world has seen fire and fury. pic.twitter.com/VVsoRkKuFG — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 8, 2017

“Fire and fury” are the last things we need when discussing a nuclear war.

