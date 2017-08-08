In Public, Trump Calls The Investigation A Witch Hunt – In Private He’s Trying To Influence Mueller

Donald Trump just can’t help himself. The man who fancies himself the world’s greatest deal maker thinks that if he can just talk some mafia-like sense into the people investigating him, everything will be alright. What he doesn’t realize is that when he does that with special counsel Robert Mueller, he’s just stacking up another crime on top of all of those Mueller is investigating him for.

According to Trump’s chief counsel, John Dowd, Trump has been sending messages of “appreciation” to Mueller.

“He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing,” Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd told USA TODAY in an interview Tuesday. “He asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done.” Trump’s legal team has been in contact with Mueller’s office, and Dowd says he has passed along the president’s messages expressing “appreciation and greetings’’ to the special counsel. “The president has sent messages back and forth,’’ Dowd said, declining to elaborate further. Source: USA Today

Here’s the video:

We can only guess what that “appreciation” consists of. Perhaps the messages read something like, “we really appreciate all that you’ve done for this country. It would sure be a shame if anything were to happen to it.”

This so-called appreciation seems rather odd, given that Trump seems to be looking for a reason, any reason, to fire Mueller. He’s also regularly tweeted that Mueller’s investigation was a fraud and a witch hunt.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

It would actually be surprising if Trump didn’t try to influence Mueller. He tried to influence former FBI head James Comey, who he ended up firing.

Remember, this is the man who loves to accuse Bill Clinton of trying to influence an investigation by talking to Attorney General at the time, Loretta Lynch on a tarmac.

If Trump is trying to influence Mueller, this would be yet another violation of the law, but at this point, Trump doesn’t care. He’s in so much legal hot water that pouring another cup in the tub isn’t that big a deal. Although, this one wouldn’t take much investigation.

Featured image of Donald Trump via Pool/Getty Images | Featured image of Robert Mueller via Alex Wong/Getty Images