GOP Explodes As Mitch McConnell Directly Blames Trump For Republican Failures (DETAILS)

Donald Trump has absolutely ravaged the reputation of the Republican Party, and conservatives know it. Their failure to repeal and replace Obamacare was a multi-failure disaster that made the GOP the laughingstock of politics, with Trump championing the train wreck. Now, Republicans are desperate to save the last remaining strands of dignity the party might have, and some are throwing Trump under the bus.

CNN has just reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blaming Trump for giving the Republican Party a horrible reputation and making them look incompetent and incapable of governing. In a whiny rant in which he complained that Trump is making him look bad, McConnell said:

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before. I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

More specifically, McConnell insisted that the GOP is working just fine. In the same breath, he pointed the finger at Trump’s tendency to give the GOP artificial deadlines for legislature.

“Part of the reason I think people think we’re under-performing is because of too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the legislature which may have not been understood.”

It’s not surprising that McConnell is going after Trump now – he’s become increasingly frustrated with Trump’s failure to understand how to run a country or how the government actually works. While Trump is certainly to blame for being a total imbecile and having ridiculously unrealistic expectations of what he can actually get done, McConnell’s leadership in the Senate has been highly flawed.

Of course, McConnell and Trump are not going to take any responsibility for their part and will just keep blaming each other as the GOP continues to crash and burn. We’re currently witnessing the ugly breakdown of the Republican Party, and it’s a shame that Trump is making sure the rest of America goes down with it.

Featured image via Alex Wong and Scott Olson / Getty Images