George Takei’s Latest Twitter Poem Roasts Trump’s Idiotic North Korea Statement To Perfection (TWEET)

George Takei has been on a social media role since the start of the Trump era, providing astute commentary with a brilliant wit that has made him beloved to millions. His latest Twitter poem — something he does fairly often — might be one of my favorite posts of his yet.
Here it is:
The crisis has grown very dire
Trump threatens with fury and fire
So before war's begun
Against Kim Jong-un
We'd better make Donnie retire
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 9, 2017
I’d say we’re all thinking something pretty similar! Or, at least, according to the latest polling, an overwhelming majority of us are (sorry Trump fans, but those are the facts).
Here are a few of his other latest Twitter poems:
You tweet us ad nauseum
Mueller's not tricked cause of 'em
So tweet your memoirs
During years behind bars
You no doubt'll serve lots of 'em
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2017
Happy Bday oh dearest Obama
Thanks for 8 yrs of no drama
For your wisdom and strength
For sparing no length
And no daily national trauma
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 5, 2017
Things just went south in a hurry
Now that they've sat a grand jury
Subpoenas galore
I've popcorn. Want more?
As karma unleashes its fury.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2017
Putin tried this n that hackee
Installing a personal lackey
It's since come to pass
We sanctioned his ass
While Trump is increasingly wacky
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 2, 2017
Keep it up, George! You can bet it pisses Trump off every time he sees one, considering how thin his skin is.
