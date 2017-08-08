George Takei’s Latest Twitter Poem Roasts Trump’s Idiotic North Korea Statement To Perfection (TWEET)

George Takei has been on a social media role since the start of the Trump era, providing astute commentary with a brilliant wit that has made him beloved to millions. His latest Twitter poem — something he does fairly often — might be one of my favorite posts of his yet.

Here it is:

The crisis has grown very dire

Trump threatens with fury and fire

So before war's begun

Against Kim Jong-un

We'd better make Donnie retire — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 9, 2017

I’d say we’re all thinking something pretty similar! Or, at least, according to the latest polling, an overwhelming majority of us are (sorry Trump fans, but those are the facts).

Here are a few of his other latest Twitter poems:

You tweet us ad nauseum

Mueller's not tricked cause of 'em

So tweet your memoirs

During years behind bars

You no doubt'll serve lots of 'em — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2017

Happy Bday oh dearest Obama

Thanks for 8 yrs of no drama

For your wisdom and strength

For sparing no length

And no daily national trauma — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 5, 2017

Things just went south in a hurry

Now that they've sat a grand jury

Subpoenas galore

I've popcorn. Want more?

As karma unleashes its fury. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2017

Putin tried this n that hackee

Installing a personal lackey

It's since come to pass

We sanctioned his ass

While Trump is increasingly wacky — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 2, 2017

Keep it up, George! You can bet it pisses Trump off every time he sees one, considering how thin his skin is.

