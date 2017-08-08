Elderly California Man Just Savaged A GOP Congressman To His FACE

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA) did not have a good time of things Monday when he broke with tradition and showed up to a town hall meeting to face voters.

Attendees at the 400 person event showed a special amount of disdain for the Congressman, who recently voted to take health insurance away from millions of Americans — but one elderly gentleman stands out for saying exactly what each and every voter should be saying to each and every Republican who voted to betray the American people.

The man, holding a sign reading “Lackey for the Rich,” stood up to LaMalfa, telling him he deserves the same fate to which he would condemn millions of human beings — to “die in pain.”

“I think that your vote to throw 22 million people off of health is reprehensible and in the service of the rich,” the man told LaMalfa. “I hope you suffer the same painful fate as those millions that you have voted to remove health care from. May you die in pain.”

Some in attendance took issue with this, but the man shot back, “I’m not a nice person.”

“We pray for our constituents, too, sir,” LaMalfa told the gentleman, apparently unaware that thoughts and prayers can’t replace a lung or a kidney.

The NSPR news team is live right now in Chico at a town hall meeting with Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) and some of his local constituents. We hope to broadcast the event in its entirety if we can maintain a strong internet connection. The full audio of the meeting will be available at mynspr.org later this morning. Posted by North State Public Radio on Monday, August 7, 2017

