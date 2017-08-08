News

Donald Trump Is Acting Just Like Kim Jong: Threatens NK With Nuclear War

By Justin Acuff (Isaacs) ·

Donald Trump is going to get us in a war, and based on his rhetoric, it’s going to be nuclear. Multiple sources confirm that Donald Trump just stated that if North Korean threats continue — as they have for years, with smart leaders downplaying the relatively impotent rage of the rogue nation-state and using diplomacy to de-escalate — they will “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images

