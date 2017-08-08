Donald Trump Is Acting Just Like Kim Jong: Threatens NK With Nuclear War

Donald Trump is going to get us in a war, and based on his rhetoric, it’s going to be nuclear. Multiple sources confirm that Donald Trump just stated that if North Korean threats continue — as they have for years, with smart leaders downplaying the relatively impotent rage of the rogue nation-state and using diplomacy to de-escalate — they will “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”
See below:
BREAKING: Trump: If NKorea escalates nuclear threat, 'they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.'
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 8, 2017
.@POTUS warns North Korea over continued threats, per TV pool: "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 8, 2017
Trump said that NK threats will be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen". That sounds like something Kim Jong-Un would say.
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 8, 2017
— Mark Curtis (@MarkCM07) August 8, 2017
Read more:
- The Real, Damning Reason Trump Opened Fire On Blumenthal Via Twitter (DETAILS)
- The Anne Frank Center Just Nailed Trump To The Wall For His Latest Hitler-Like Moves
- Pat Robertson Is Having A Total Meltdown And It’s All Thanks To Rachel Maddow
Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images