Breaking: MAJOR Action Taking Place At Trump Tower As Activists Project Messages, Demonstrate (IMAGES)

By now, everyone knows that Donald Trump is up to his eyeballs in Russian scandals. Anyone who is smart enough not to believe Team Trump’s bullsh*t about the Special Counsel investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 presidential election being a “hoax,” a “witch hunt,” and “fake news” is definitely paying attention.

Well, now, some activists in New York City have made sure to remind everyone just what is up with Trump’s mysterious inability to criticize Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. They have projected amazing images onto Trump Tower in SoHo. One is a photo of Vladimir Putin. Another is a message to Special Counsel Robert Mueller when it comes to investigating Trump’s finances that says, “FOLLOW THE MONEY.”

Here are those images:

It seems that the activist is willing to self-identify, and posted this video to Twitter:

Of course, Mueller is definitely smart enough not to adhere to Trump’s so-called “red line” when it comes to taking the probe in the direction of Trump’s own personal finances, as well as those regarding his business dealings through the Trump Organization. In fact, like most cops, Trump’s infantile demands will likely make Mueller MORE curious about any financial ties Trump may have to the Russians or other foreign powers.

These activists are beyond brave. Trump and his people will be furious, and they are quite powerful right now. However, this is what freedom and speaking truth to power looks like. Keep it up, folks, and, yes – follow the money.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images