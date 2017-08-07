Rain, Rain Go Away: Toddler Trump Throws Record-Breaking Tantrum Because He Can’t Golf

Donald Trump is vacationing in New Jersey right now, but he’s rained in. Naturally, he’s throwing a titanic fit over it.

Rather than use the bad weather as an opportunity to get some executive branch work done, Trump would rather sit on his ass and watch television while rage-tweeting.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his 17-day golfing vacation is not a real vacation because he says he’ll be “working hard.”

Well, golfing nor tweeting fit the definition of “hard work.”

And since Trump’s tee time got rained out on Monday, he decided to spend the day watching cable news and throwing hissy fits on Twitter despite White House chief of staff General John Kelly’s effort to reduce Trump’s social media use.

In all, Trump has posted 13 tweets, most of which attacked the media and the military service of a sitting U.S. Senator. The rest were boasts about himself, taking credit for economic successes achieved by President Obama, and one hypocritical mention of Purple Heart Day.

Here is the entire Twitter tantrum.

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

On #PurpleHeartDay💜I thank all the brave men and women who have sacrificed in battle for this GREAT NATION! #USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QmfdLSLp6p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council’s 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

How much longer will the failing nytimes, with its big losses and massive unfunded liability (and non-existent sources), remain in business? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Trump cannot possibly be working if he has enough time to post this many whiny tweets. His tweets also prove that he must be sitting in front of a television since his attack on Blumenthal came after Blumenthal talked about the Russia investigation on CNN.

It’s clear that Trump is doing anything except his job right now. He would be golfing if not for the rain and that’s just as bad since he constantly whined about President Obama playing golf.

We have a five-year old as president right now who desperately needs to be given some crayons and a White House coloring book as a distraction. His staff could even turn off the television and take his phone away while he’s coloring the White House gold and adding his name to the top of it.

Seriously, if Trump is too busy tweeting, who is running the country?

Featured Image: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images