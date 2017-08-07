Old Man On Vacation Angrily Live-Tweets Show He ‘Never Watches’

Back in February to honor Black History Month, Trump attacked the media – because of course he did. Among other things, Trump said, “I don’t watch CNN” but that’s just not true. In mid-July, Trump said, “I have very little time for watching TV” and that, too, is not true. In April, Trump told the Associated Press, “The one thing I’ve learned to do that I never thought I had the ability to do. I don’t watch CNN anymore.”

Trump kicked off his 200th day in office (seriously, it seems like 10 years) from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club by unleashing a series of mean-girl tweets. Trump claimed on Twitter that he’s “working hard,” then minutes later Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was interviewed on CNN’s ‘New Day’. Blumenthal defended special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump-Russia scandal.

.@SenBlumenthal reacts to crackdown on leaks: "I'm very concerned that [DOJ] is weaponizing … laws" https://t.co/sOHDh0IcW9 — New Day (@NewDay) August 7, 2017

“There is no minimizing or underestimating that attack by the Russians,” Blumenthal said. “It was purposeful and relentless, and it involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines or at least an attempt to do it and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice. That investigation must be pursued.”

Just after totally not watching CNN, Trump tweeted, “Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!”

The former reality show star didn’t stop there.

“Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal,” he tweeted. “He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…….conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?”

When Blumenthal was a candidate in 2010, he was forced to admit that he exaggerated his Vietnam military record so that’s what President Bone Spurs was referring to. Trump received 5 deferments to avoid serving in the military, one of them because his feet hurt. There’s something to be said about glass houses here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.