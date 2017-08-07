Official GOP Twitter Account Went Fully Delusional And Americans Are NOT Letting Them Live It Down (TWEETS)

Donald Trump’s entire political strategy boils down to one surprisingly simple concept, popularly credited to Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” With Trumpism now dominating the feeble remnants of what remains of Republican dignity and policy, that strategy has apparently been extended to the party at large.

That’s the only reasonable explanation I can come up with for the following all-caps bullshit declaration by the official GOP twitter account:

Let’s take a moment to notice and appreciate the source used for the graphic is CNNMoney…

Moving on, while the million jobs thing is definitely something to be proud of — every day Trump doesn’t start armageddon is something to be proud of, I mean the bar has literally never been lower — calling it UNPRECEDENTED ECONOMIC GROWTH might be just a bit much. Even crediting it to Trump other than “hey thanks for not f***ing up the economy your predecessor left you too much too quickly” is questionable. First, the fact is that Trump has done little that would impact the economy in any way, shape, or form. Cutting regulations to a couple of industries isn’t going to spur very much growth, even while companies impacted by such a change may be abuzz with excitement over the soon-to-come injuries to workers and poison in the environment. That doesn’t have much bearing on things like immediate job numbers or investor decision making.

No, what Trump can thank for any jobs numbers at this point in his presidency is the continuing effects of the Obama economy, as well as global economic trends.

Commenters were quick to step up and correct the record:

I think you mean “unprecedented economic growth started by Obama administration withstands early disaster Trump presidency.” — MaBell (@MaBell43650307) August 7, 2017

“POTUS FAILS TO HIT 4% GROWTH PROMISE, LAGS PREDECESSORS.”

There, I fixed it for you.https://t.co/Ee6tWXgpdV — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) August 7, 2017

Unprecedented? Your own source begs to differ pic.twitter.com/m6pT0aYa20 — Sharon Reshef (@sresh24) August 7, 2017

thanks obama — Zen (@ZenLizzie) August 7, 2017

Even Scarborough weighed in:

Except it’s not unprecedented. It’s not even faster growth than Americans had under @BarackObama in 2014, 2015 & 2016. https://t.co/DZBlAIv3Rr — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 7, 2017

No matter how pro-Trump you are, if you call these numbers “unprecedented you HAVE to know you’re lying to yourself. Trump’s first six months didn’t even outperform President Obama’s last six months — nothing to brag about here.

