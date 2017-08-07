News

Official GOP Twitter Account Went Fully Delusional And Americans Are NOT Letting Them Live It Down (TWEETS)

By Justin Acuff (Isaacs) ·

Donald Trump’s entire political strategy boils down to one surprisingly simple concept, popularly credited to Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” With Trumpism now dominating the feeble remnants of what remains of Republican dignity and policy, that strategy has apparently been extended to the party at large.

That’s the only reasonable explanation I can come up with for the following all-caps bullshit declaration by the official GOP twitter account:

Let’s take a moment to notice and appreciate the source used for the graphic is CNNMoney…

Moving on, while the million jobs thing is definitely something to be proud of — every day Trump doesn’t start armageddon is something to be proud of, I mean the bar has literally never been lower — calling it UNPRECEDENTED ECONOMIC GROWTH might be just a bit much. Even crediting it to Trump other than “hey thanks for not f***ing up the economy your predecessor left you too much too quickly” is questionable. First, the fact is that Trump has done little that would impact the economy in any way, shape, or form. Cutting regulations to a couple of industries isn’t going to spur very much growth, even while companies impacted by such a change may be abuzz with excitement over the soon-to-come injuries to workers and poison in the environment. That doesn’t have much bearing on things like immediate job numbers or investor decision making.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

No, what Trump can thank for any jobs numbers at this point in his presidency is the continuing effects of the Obama economy, as well as global economic trends.

Commenters were quick to step up and correct the record:

 

Even Scarborough weighed in:

 

No matter how pro-Trump you are, if you call these numbers “unprecedented you HAVE to know you’re lying to yourself. Trump’s first six months didn’t even outperform President Obama’s last six months — nothing to brag about here.

Read more:

Featured image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: Justin Acuff (Isaacs)Managing editor of Addicting Info. Follow me @JustinAIBoss on twitter, where I never post. You can also contact me at [email protected]