Military Veterans HUMILIATE Trump For Attacking Senator’s Military Record

Donald Trump just pissed off veterans.

Trump likes to claim that he loves the men and women who serve our country in the military, but on Monday morning, he proved otherwise by viciously attacking Senator Richard Blumenthal’s military record.

Blumenthal took to CNN on Monday morning to caution against obstructing the Russia investigation. Of course, thin-skinned Trump took offense and lashed out on Twitter.

It should be pointed out that Blumenthal misspoke about his service during the Vietnam War on a few occasions. He never claimed to be involved in any battles. He also never “cried like a little baby.”

But unlike Trump, Blumenthal actually did enlist with the Marine Corps Reserve and served for six years. He didn’t go to Vietnam but he did serve.

Donald Trump repeatedly dodged the draft and then received a medical deferment not long after being declared perfectly fit for service. Trump supposedly had bone spurs in his foot, but no proof exists to prove his claims. Like many over-privileged people at the time, Trump used his status to evade military service.

Trump’s attack on a U.S. Marine disgusted veterans, who ripped him a new one on social media.

You’re one to talk about Vietnam. #VetsAgainstTrump — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

5 Draft Deferments, using your wealth and privilege to avoid fighting while others less “elite” were drafted. #VetsAgainstTrump — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” – @realDonaldTrump — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You fought to kick Vietnam Veteran street vendors off of 5th Avenue because you felt that Veterans made the street less “classy.” — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You attacked a Gold Star family, because they asked you to read the United States Constitution. #VetsAgainstTrump — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You exploited a grief-stricken Gold Star Widow on national TV, using her as a political prop while her dead SEAL’s Dad condemned you. — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You took an un-earned Purple Heart medal, and bragged about how you “always wanted a Purple Heart… this is much easier.” — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You attacked Veterans with PTSD, saying that wounded warriors struggling with their experiences are “not strong.” — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You dress up like a tiny general, in flight jackets and military hats, even though you’ve never served a day in your life. — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You claimed that your military-themed boarding school your father sent you to for poor discipline was just like being in the military. — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You bragged on a radio show that contracting STDs was your “personal Vietnam.” — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

You bragged that you’d be “best for the vets,” and then once elected made a budget that would take away retired vets disability payments. — Vets Against Trump (@Vets_Vs_Trump) August 7, 2017

Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself. Because it’s very clear that the men and women who serve, or have served, in the military are ashamed of him.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images