Key Trump Supporter And Major Donor: Trump Is ‘Incompetent,’ ‘Disaster’

Donald Trump isn’t just losing in the polls, and even with his own base, but with a libertarian billionaire donor, too. Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal who also destroyed Gawker through lawsuits, and one of the former reality show star’s few public supporters in Silicon Valley, has been privately expressing major doubts about the administration, according to a BuzzFeed report.

In public, Thiel has said that Trump’s administration is “off to a terrific start,” but privately, he’s told multiple friends that there is a 50% chance that the current presidency “ends in disaster.”

Three separate sources told BuzzFeed of Thiel’s disparaging remarks about Trump’s presidency and others confirmed those accounts as well.

In June, Thiel told Trump at a White House event that he is off to a “terrific start” however, privately to friends, Thiel, who served on the Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee, has criticized Trump and his administration and developed an increasingly more negative view about the administration.

Thiel was one of Trump’s most generous campaign donors, gifting his campaign with a $1.25 million donation. Mr. Thiel was also a key liaison to a tech industry that has largely opposed Trump.

But now, Thiel is questioning whether Trump can be re-elected while the rest of us aren’t even sure he’ll last a full term.

A spokesperson for Thiel did not deny any of the quotes attributed to him by his friends and colleagues to BuzzFeed News.

“The night he won the election, I said President Trump would face an awesomely difficult task,” Thiel said in a statement. “Today it’s clear that resistance to change in Washington, D.C. has been even fiercer than I anticipated. We still need change. I support President Trump in his ongoing fight to achieve it.”

When Thiel attended a tech summit at the White House in June, he told the Trump that his “administration is doing very well’ but, apparently that’s not what Mr. Thiel really thinks of Trump’s ‘presidency’ at all. We’re wondering why Thiel doesn’t have the cajones to be honest with the current occupant of the White House. Sure, just tell Trump that everything is fine while he terrifies the world one tweet at a time. That’s the ticket.

Meanwhile, Thiel helped to get Trump elected so he’s part of the problem.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.