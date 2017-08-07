Five Times Five-Time Draft Dodger Donald Trump Insulted Those Who Actually Served

Today is Purple Heart Day, which Donald Trump disgraced by attacking a U.S. Senator’s military record.

Instead of honoring Purple Heart Day, Trump began his morning by launching a vicious attack against Richard Blumenthal.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Trump later followed that up by posting an image of himself with a Purple Heart recipient.

On #PurpleHeartDay💜I thank all the brave men and women who have sacrificed in battle for this GREAT NATION! #USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QmfdLSLp6p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

And then he attacked Blumenthal again.

I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

This despicable attack against a man who actually wore the uniform of his country for six years as a United States Marine is just the latest example of Trump insulting members of our armed forces.

Here’s are five more.

1. Campaign statements about John McCain

Early on in his campaign, Trump insulted Senator John McCain, who spent years as a prisoner of war during Vietnam suffering gruesome torture that affects him to this day. He chose to undergo that torture rather than be released before other soldiers, because he had connections they did not.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

McCain is a recipient of the Purple Heart and a Silver Star among many other decorations in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

2. Insulting the Gold Star Khan family

In the final months of the campaign, Trump attacked a Gold Star family for simply challenging him to read the Constitution.

Khizr and Ghazala Khan spoke to the Democratic National Convention in opposition to Trump and his racism against Muslims. Trump responded by smearing the Khans, suggesting that Ghazala was forbidden from speaking.

Their son, Captain Humayun Khan, was killed in Iraq while saving the lives of his fellow soldiers. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his sacrifice.

3. Calling veterans with mental wounds weak

A month prior to the election, Trump appeared to suggest that veterans with PTSD are weak.

“When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat — and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over and you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it.”

4. Accepting a Purple Heart as a “gift” from a fan

In August 2016, Trump once again belittled the service of wounded veterans by taking a Purple Heart as a gift from a veteran, remarking that getting one this way was much easier than getting one the hard way.

“I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.”

5. Repeatedly using his privilege to dodge the draft

The worst insult to veterans is the fact that Trump repeatedly dodged the draft during Vietnam. He received five deferments during the war despite being physically fit and having gone to military school.

Trump was finally declared medically unfit because of a supposed bone spur in his foot, a condition that even seasoned professional athletes play through.

It should also be noted that Trump has failed to produce any evidence proving that his bone spur was real.

Trump would later remark that his “personal Vietnam” was sleeping around and not getting a sexually transmitted disease. Trump’s “personal Vietnam” was taking place at the same time John McCain was still working to recover from his injuries during the real Vietnam War.

And those examples are just the tip of the iceberg. Since taking office, Trump insulted World War II veterans by ranting on Twitter instead of honoring the anniversary of D-Day and insulted veterans across the nation by attacking transgender service members.

Donald Trump can say he loves the troops all he wants. His past words and actions make it clear that he is lying every time he makes such a declaration. Trump only cares about himself.

