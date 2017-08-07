Donald Trump Just Tweeted An Incredibly Obvious Lie And Got Fact-Checked In Real Time (TWEETS)

Donald Trump doesn’t read — that’s a well-known fact. Nor, apparently, does he google before he tweets. Then again, considering his maniacal obsession with negative coverage of himself, it’s actually quite likely that he knew the following statement was 100% a lie:

The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council's 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

“The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council’s 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea!”

There’s only one small problem with that statement: literally every mainstream outlet commonly referred to by Trump and his followers as “fake news” has given the sanctions vote considerable coverage. Trump knows he can get away with this lie because his followers are low-information voters that don’t actually read, preferring to get their information from conservative headlines and twitter memes. Take this fine fellow here, for example:

This graphic specifically notes CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS as being “false” whereas what Trump says is “true.” Well, Trump just said none of the “fake news media” is talking about sanctions on North Korea.

CNN:

North Korea vows to ‘make the US pay dearly’ as sanctions tighten

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: ‘We’re prepared to do whatever it takes’ on North Korea

UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea

ABC:

UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea‘

Nations race to prevent backsliding on North Korea sanctions

Donald Trump praises UN sanctions on North Korea over intercontinental missile tests

NBC:

North Korea Ready To Teach U.S.‘Severe Lesson’

United Nations Expands North Korea Sanctions After Missile Tests

New North Korea sanctions are unlikely to make Kim blink

CBS:

Trump tweets he’s “impressed” with sanctions against North Korea

Will the U.N. sanctions against North Korea be effective?

UN Security Council unanimously adopts new sanctions on N. Korea over missile tests

Well whaddaya know. It’s almost as if Donald Trump is completely, totally, and demonstrably full of shit yet again, while his brainless hordes of followers scream #MAGA and ignore the most obvious of evidence. But not everyone is letting Trump off the hook so easily — hundreds of displeased American citizens are letting their thoughts be known in the comments. Here are a few below:

Here’s CNN (which you call “Fake News”) reporting on the UN vote: https://t.co/M8OFxtNgde — Bad Hombre Parker (@BadHombreParker) August 7, 2017

Here’s The New York Times (which you call “Fake News”) reporting on the UN vote: https://t.co/0gfBujOna4 — Bad Hombre Parker (@BadHombreParker) August 7, 2017

Trump’s attack on our free press is just disgusting. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 7, 2017

