Average Trump Cabinet Member Stands To Profit By Hundreds Of Thousands From Tax ‘Reform’

Ever wonder if Donald Trump’s insistence on repealing Obamacare has a motive beyond, “We need to undo everything the black man did?” Had the GOP actually been able to repeal the ACA, which contained a 3.8 percent tax on investment income that mostly affects the wealthy, Trump’s cabinet would save an average of $124,200 to $313,700 on their own tax bills, according to an analysis by MapLight.

Many stand to save an awful lot more than that. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos stands to save anywhere from $1.9 million to over $4 million. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross could save up to $1.31 million. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin could find his tax bill reduced by as much as $900,000. Trump himself could save as much as $560,000 if that tax were repealed. It’s not hard to see that’s.

This is the wealthiest cabinet in U.S. history, and many members of the top 1 percent believe in continuing to send the wealth their way instead of distributing it more fairly via fair wages and benefits, and perhaps, maybe shifting the bulk of the country’s tax burden back onto those who are currently not paying their fair share.

MapLight’s analysis shows a possible reason why the Trump White House is so desperate to repeal Obamacare, and why Trump made it a cornerstone of his campaign. It may well not be just everything-Obama-ever-did-is-evil rhetoric. Trump stated outright during the campaign that he could be the first presidential candidate to make money off his candidacy. It’s pretty much a given that he feels this way about his presidency, too.

Combine that with Trump ongoing refusal to release his tax returns, and it starts looking like his efforts on repealing the ACA are more because it benefits him and those in his circle, not because he cares about the American people.

Further evidence of this is shown in his and the GOP’s total disregard for the CBO scores on their plans, which demonstrated that repeal would harm more Americans than it would help. He’s primarily motivated by self-interest, despite his ongoing assurances that all he wants to do is help regular Americans. This is just further evidence of that.

