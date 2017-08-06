Republicans Kill Trump’s Dream To Repeal Obamacare, Ready To Work With Democrats (DETAILS)

Despite the humiliating failure Donald Trump and the Republican Party brought upon themselves by trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, Trump continues to keep pressuring GOP lawmakers to do his pathetic bidding and pass some form of Trumpcare. Even as it’s clear to everyone else that lawmakers must move on and focus on other things, Trump is threatening to withhold ACA payments from insurance companies. However, Trump has just been handed a devastating blow as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes moves toward a bipartisan approach to health care.

This is seriously the last thing Trump wants, but it’s happening and the GOP doesn’t care how Trump feels about it. According to CBS News:

“A week after an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’d consider a bipartisan effort to continue payments to insurers to avert a costly rattling of health insurance markets. McConnell told reporters Saturday there is “still a chance” the Senate could revive the measure to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” but he acknowledged the window for that is rapidly closing.”

Everyone knows that the Obamacare repeal is hopeless. Americans are strongly against it, and nothing the Republican Party has put forward over the last few months has even been close to an alternative. Republicans are slowly becoming aware that a bipartisan bill might be their only chance to have some sort of impact on health care — and if Congress approves a bipartisan bill with enough support to override a presidential veto, Trump will be forced to sign the bill whether he likes it or not.

Trump’s presidency looks more and more like a failure every single day. Even the members of his own party are ignoring him and moving away from his agenda. Trump isn’t a president, he is a joke.

