Kellyanne Conway On Trump Administration’s Lies: But What About Benghazi! (VIDEO)

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday was confronted by ABC’s ‘This Week’ host George Stephanopoulos on the conflicting stories coming from the White House regarding Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer. The amateur president’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, added to that to say that Trump was not involved in writing a letter to defend his son. However, it was just after that when White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump “weighed in as any father would.”

“The White House and the president’s lawyer said he wasn’t involved at all,” Stephanopoulos told Conway. “They didn’t tell the truth.”

“You know, George, I know there’s this whole thing about…” Conway replied.

“About telling the truth,” the ABC host shot back.

“Let’s talk about telling the truth,” Conway said, as if she’s even familiar with that concept. “Let’s talk about [President Barack Obama] looking Americans in the eye who are still suffering eight years later. If you like your plan you can keep it, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. Benghazi happened because of a video.”

“Kellyanne, you’re simply changing the subject,” Stephanopoulos said. “You are changing the subject going back to President Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

“Don Jr. responded to an email that said he was going to get Russian government information on Hillary Clinton,” he continued. “That was not out during the campaign. That was revealed just in the last several weeks.”

“But what came of that meeting,” Conway replied. “Nothing.”

Watch:

Well, we hate to burst Kellyanne’s bubble (we love bursting her bubble) but no one knows about the ‘meeting’ since it was held in secret at Trump Tower – except for the people who attended it, including Russians and we all know how truthful they are. What we do know is that Don Jr. released copies of his email chain about that meeting with the subject line reading, ‘Russia – Clinton – private and confidential.’ Junior was thrilled to take that meeting in order to help his father win the election. “I love it!” he wrote.

And that has nothing to do with the 2012 Benghazi attack, thankyouverymuch.

Image via screen capture.