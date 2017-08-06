BOMBSHELL REPORT: GOP Looks To Dump Trump, Secret 2020 Shadow Campaigns Already Underway

It’s no secret that the Republican Party has never been comfortable with Donald Trump as the titular head of their organization. They also knew he was unfit to be president, yet they got him elected anyway, because they felt they had no choice. However, seven months into this disastrous excuse for a “presidency,” it seems that the GOP is coming to realize that Trump was a huge mistake. Therefore it should come as no surprise that there are already shadow campaigns from several high profile Republicans – including Trump’s second-in-command, Mike Pence – underway for the 2020 presidential race.

The New York Times reports that Mike Pence, Ben Sasse and John Kasich appear to be secretly lobbying GOP donors in order to unseat Trump should he last his full four-year term. Of course, the White House is pushing back against these reports. Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said of these efforts:

“The president is as strong as he’s ever been in Iowa, and every potentially ambitious Republican knows that.”

However, according the the New York Times, donors, elected officials throughout the Republican Party, and conservative groups are all saying that they don’t even know if Trump will be able to run in 2020, and there is definitely support for a primary challenger to Trump. Of course, many of these people are not willing to publicly criticize a president from their own party, but others are. For instance, John McCain spoke for them, saying that many see Trump as weak.

Of course, both Ben Sasse and John Kasich have been openly critical of Trump, which has helped both of their public profiles to rise. Further, it’s pretty obvious that Pence took the job as the second man on the Trump ticket thinking that Trump would not last in the White House. Hell, Maxine Waters even came out and said that Pence is planning his inauguration.

In short, the GOP’s bigoted base stuck them – and the nation – with Trump. But, now that he hasn’t been the controllable vehicle to sign their disastrous agenda into law like they thought he would be, they’re ready to get rid of him – no matter the cost.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images