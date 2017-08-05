This State Is Honoring Obama And Sending A Middle Finger To Trump At The Same Time – You Can Bet He’ll Be Fuming

President Obama’s home state of Illinois has passed a bill honoring him by designating his birthday—August 4—as a state holiday. So now, every year on August 4, Illinois has a state holiday known as “Barack Obama Day.” While Illinois has a Democratic supermajority in its general assembly, bills must still be signed into law by the governor, and Illinois’ governor is a Republican.

Once known as “Senate Bill 55,” it reads:

“[Barack Obama Day] observed throughout the State as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities.”

They’re also renaming a large chunk of I-55, running from just southwest of the city of Chicago to near Bloomington-Normal, in the center of the state. That will become the “Barack Obama Presidential Expressway.”

That may well rankle Donald Trump and his supporters, who insist that Obama was the worst thing ever to happen to this country. Trump spent a lot of time on Obama’s case for his vacations, which is one of the most hypocritical things he does. He also falsely accused Obama of tapping his phones in Trump Tower, and Trump has been steadily working to dismantle everything Obama ever did.

Trump has claimed he’s the most presidential president this country has ever had with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, and he says he’s already gotten more done than FDR. Except, you know, he’s gotten zilch done and he’s a man-baby on Twitter. He politicized his speech to the Boy Scouts, where he again bragged about himself and actually got the audience to boo Obama.

Would New York give Trump a holiday? Probably not, since he lost that state last year and they aren’t exactly fond of him there. But who cares about Illinois, right? That state only produced both Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan – two heroes of a Republican Party that’s desperate for new heroes.

