McCain Exposes How Capitol Hill Republicans REALLY Feel About Trump

Arizona Senator John McCain has never been a fan of Donald Trump. We all remember how he viciously attacked McCain’s military service, when McCain was imprisoned and tortured during the Vietnam War while Trump got multiple military deferments. Also, McCain is often openly critical of Trump, and he was the final GOP Senator to sink the so-called ‘skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act. To put it delicately, there is no love lost between the two men.

Now, it seems that McCain, who is battling brain cancer is really speaking his mind, no matter who would criticize him for doing so. This time, his target is to expose the real feelings of Capitol Hill Republicans when it comes to Donald Trump. McCain said in an interview to The New York Times regarding Trump’s reelection chances:

“They see weakness in this president. Look, it’s not a nice business we’re in.”

McCain then went on to rip the chaos of the Trump White House, and particularly the effect their incompetence is having on national security:

“I urge the President to resolve the differences within his administration as soon as possible and decide on a policy and strategy that can achieve our national security interests in Afghanistan and the region.”

The thing is, traditional Republicans never wanted Donald Trump to be their nominee or their president. They knew, like anyone else watching, that he was woefully unfit to be president of the United States. However, instead of putting their country before their party, they propped Trump up anyway, and their fear of his voters will not allow them to speak out, or to do anything about him.

However, John McCain is such a towering, respected figure in the United States Senate that it’s clear he just doesn’t give a damn. He’ll say what he thinks about Trump – and will expose the cowardice of those within his own party in their refusal to do so on their own.

