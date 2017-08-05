BAD NEWS For Trump: His White Voter Base Just Abandoned Him

It looks like Donald Trump is going to be a one-term president.

Of course, that’s assuming he isn’t impeached or indicted before his four-year term comes to an end. But even if Trump does avoid those scenarios, he cannot avoid the wrath of voters in 2020.

And it turns out that Trump’s own voter base is turning against him.

During the 2016 Election, 66 percent of white voters without a college degree voted for Trump, which speaks volumes about the importance of a good education.

In June, 53 percent of those voters still supported Trump and approved of his job performance.

The latest Quinnipiac poll, however, has bad news for Trump and the Republican Party.

Trump’s support among white voters without a college degree has slipped to under 50 percent.

Indeed, only 43 percent now approve of the way he is doing his job. And his numbers are cratering among white men and women. Right now, 47 percent of white men still approve of Trump, but that’s down from the 62 percent who voted for him. Trump’s number among white women are even worse as a whopping 64 percent disapprove of him.

In a statement about the poll numbers, assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll had a laundry list of reasons why Trump’s numbers have fallen through the floor.

“It’s hard to pick what is the most alarming number in the troubling trail of new lows for President Donald Trump. Profound embarrassment over his performance in office and deepening concern over his level-headedness have to raise the biggest red flags. The daily drip drip of missteps and firings and discord are generating a tidal wave of bad polling numbers.”

Overall, the poll showed that only 33 percent of Americans approve of Trump while 61 percent disapprove.

This is a disaster for Republicans that will only get worse as long as Trump remains in office. And it’s unlikely that Republicans will keep Trump off the ballot in 2020 because they don’t want to anger the extremists in their party. And that could have a down-ballot effect that really comes down like a sledgehammer on the GOP. If Republicans don’t lose the Senate and House in 2018, they almost certainly will in 2020 with a VERY unpopular Trump on the ballot.

It’s also a major blow to Trump’s fragile ego. He still thinks everyone loves him and he will likely think the same going into the 2020 Election. And then he will be totally humiliated when he becomes the one-term president that President Obama never was despite how desperately Republicans tried to sabotage him.

