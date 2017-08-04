Trump Just Used His Twitter To Break The Law In The Dumbest Way Imaginable

Donald Trump seems to go out of his way to do exceedingly dumb things. It’s almost as if he is doing them on purpose. On Friday, Trump’s moronic action of the day was to break the law. Again. This time, with his Twitter account.

Trump just couldn’t wait to jump onto his favorite social media platform and brag about his great jobs report — not even for one measly hour to comply with the law. A mere 15 minutes after the job report was released, Trump was bragging about it on Twitter:

Excellent Jobs Numbers just released – and I have only just begun. Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

Here’s the problem. According to a federal rule, executive branch officials have to wait one hour after this type of information is released before publicly commenting on it. The specific rule, the Office of Management and Budget’s Statistical Policy Directive No. 3, has been in place since 1985 and states:

“Except for members of the staff of the agency issuing the principal economic indicator who have been designated by the agency head to provide technical explanations of the data, employees of the Executive Branch shall not comment publicly on the data until at least one hour after the official release time.”

Well, okay. Trump’s a dumbass. We all know this. You can tell from his vocabulary that he isn’t the brightest crayon in the box. So, maybe he just didn’t know that he was supposed to keep his big mouth shut for a whopping 60 minutes? Yeah, well, no. He knew. We know he knew because his administration has gotten themselves in trouble before for breaking this very same rule in the very same way.

Back in March, Sean Spicer was too excited to wait that hour when the February jobs report was released and couldn’t stop himself from tweeting about it after only 22 minutes.

Great news for American workers: economy added 235,000 new jobs, unemployment rate drops to 4.7% in first report for @POTUS Trump — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 10, 2017

And everybody cried foul when this happened five months ago, so it isn’t like no one ever told them about this rule. They knew. Trump knew. He just didn’t care because he is convinced that the rules don’t apply to him.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images