Senate Has Had Enough Of Trump’s Obstruction, Handcuffs His Ability To Appoint An AG To Fire Mueller

Ever since the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions from the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the subsequent appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Donald Trump has been attempting to find a way to get rid of Mueller and shut down the investigation. Since he doesn’t have the power to fire Mueller directly, Trump has been gunning for a way to have an Attorney General installed who will do his bidding. It is the reason for his constant public humiliation of Sessions, and for his constantly calling the entire probe into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.” Well, it seems that the United States Senate has had enough.

Senators have been worried that Trump would fire Sessions and appoint a loyal toady in his place during the August recess without Senate confirmation. Therefore, they have decided to hold what are called pro-forma sessions during the recess to handcuff Trump’s ability to appoint anyone to any positions without the approval of the majority of the United States Senate. These sessions are nothing more than having a member of the majority to preside briefly every three days during the recess, so that the Senate is technically in session. This keeps Trump from being able to do anything regarding whatever loyalists he may appoint to whatever position.

This all comes on the heels of Special Counsel Mueller impaneling a grand jury with regards to the Russia investigation. Trump can’t be happy, and will likely begin attacking Senators on Twitter once he learns what has just happened to his plans to fire Mueller before anyone around him can be indicted.

This action on the part of the Senate should come as no surprise, though, as Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has already warned Trump that he will absolutely not confirm a new Attorney General if Trump decides to fire Sessions.

What’s next, pre-emptive pardons? Something tells me that at this rate, the Senate will have an answer for that as well.

