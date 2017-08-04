Republicans Respond To Trump’s Threats, Presidency In Freefall (DETAILS)

No one takes Donald Trump seriously anymore. Not the majority of Americans who voted against him, not a good portion of regretful Trump voters, and not even the members of the party that helped get him elected so he could push their agenda forward. That’s right – Trump has become a joke to many members of the Republican Party now, and he knows it. In fact, he’s throwing a tantrum trying to get their attention. But no matter what he does now, it’s not working. He’s lost them for good.

Trump has recently resorted to making threats to Republican lawmakers to try and show them who is boss, but they aren’t afraid of him anymore. Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia is closing in on Trump, the GOP is actually ignoring him more than they are listening, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

On Thursday, Mueller decided to impanel a grand jury for Trump’s Russia investigation, signaling to many Republicans that they needed to act quickly to prevent Trump from sabotaging the effort. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) told the Washington Post:

“The Mueller situation really gave rise to our thinking about how we can address this, address the current situation.”

With Mueller targeting Trump and now that healthcare is off the table after many failures (even though Trump is still demanding that GOPers work on legislation), Republicans are moving on. Vanity Fair reported:

“Republicans used to be afraid of Trump. Now, they’re mostly ignoring him. The administration’s ham-handed attempts to coerce Senators Dean Heller and Lisa Murkowski to vote ‘yes’ on Obamacare repeal were met with sharp criticism from Republican lawmakers. And Trump’s threats in the aftermath of the failed health-care vote last week fell on deaf ears.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) was also cited for his comments about Trump’s bullying to Republican lawmakers over the healthcare debacle. Corker said:

“If that’s what he wants to do, he ought to just do it. [As] probably he’s learned over the last couple of weeks, threats don’t really go over particularly well. My advice would be to either do it or don’t do it.”

The GOP is finally growing a spine and abandoning Trump, who will inevitably sink his own ship. All of these threats are falling on deaf ears now.

Featured image via Jeff J Mitchell /Getty Images