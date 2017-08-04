Remember Trump’s Biggest Campaign Promise? Yeah, Well, He Was Just Kidding

Before his campaign morphed into angry hordes of MAGA hat wearing white people chanting “lock her up!” the chants were about building a wall to keep all those Mexican rapists our of our country.

Of course, anyone with half a brain knows that building a wall against a 2,000-mile border, much of which is either under water or privately owned, is a logistical and financial nightmare. Nonetheless, Donald Trump continues to talk about the wall, but one Republican Congressman, Rep Francis Rooney (R-FL) finally broke down and told the truth today. Trump was lying to his supporters.

“I think it’s another bit of campaign rhetoric,” Rooney said on CNN Thursday. “It’s highly unusual, but I don’t think that anyone during the campaign seriously thought that Mexico would pay for that wall even though we all desperately believe the wall’s a metaphor for border security.” On CNN on Thursday, Rooney said that campaigns are full of promises—“comments, promises, commitments, expressions, vitriolic diatribes”—but that “once the campaign’s over, it’s time to move on to governing.” Source: Think Progress

Here’s the video:

This was following the release of a transcript from a January phone call between Trump and Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto. In the call, Trump admitted that the wall was nothing but a political ruse.

At one point in his call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump even acknowledges that the wall is “the least important thing we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important.” You hear that, Trump supporters? That applause line that Trump used with such gusto for basically his entire campaign — “Build that wall,” and “Who’s going to pay for it? (Crowd response: MEXICO!)”? It was all vote-bait, red meat for voters who didn’t know that it was completely impractical and would never happen. And within his first days in office — this call took place on Jan. 27, a week after Trump’s inauguration — Trump was already throwing in the towel on it on a call with the Mexican president. Source: Washington Post

Well, Trump voters didn’t quite see it as just more campaign rhetoric. According to polls, 79 percent of Trump voters really wanted that wall. Now they, like the rest of us, are screwed.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images