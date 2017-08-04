Emboldened NRA Threatens New York Times: ‘We’re Coming For You’ (VIDEO)

The NRA has a new favorite toy, but there are no bullets involved — except maybe the bullet points they include in their scripts. Dana Loesch has transformed herself from useful Fox News idiot to darling of the Second Amendment, and the NRA is more than happy to put her stern but beautiful face on camera.

Earlier this year, Loesch and the NRA put out a video recruiting ad they called “The Clenched Fist of Truth.” It accused the left of “assassinating real news” and using wedge issues like homophobia, racism, and sexism to stifle the views of conservative Americans. In the video, schoolchildren are depicted on a playground just before Loesch says they’re being indoctrinated to believe Trump is “another Hitler.” In short, it’s disgusting. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson summed it up:

This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/LD65yMUMVn — deray mckesson (@deray) June 29, 2017

But the backlash was short-lived, and in an environment as rich with news as the Trump era, it was quickly forgotten, despite its gross, dangerous message.

Now Dana and the NRA are back with a new ad, equally violent, this time aimed at the New York Times. Loesch carefully phrases her threats as a shot across the “proverbial” bow of the Times, so as to avoid being accused of outright incitement. But the accusations in the video mirror perfectly the paranoia, suspicion, and resentment of Trump fans who want to believe that news they don’t like is “fake.” And the final phrase in the video — “We’re coming for you” — is as menacing as anything else the NRA has done.

In a near-derailing of the conversation, a few pundits misheard Loesch’s use of the word Fisk (a “verb-ing” of the last name of a writer considered easily debunked by right-wingers who disagree with him), thinking instead that she had said “fist.” If that seems like a silly thing to get hung up on, the context clears it up:

We’re going to fisk the New York Times and find out just what deep rich means to this old gray hag.

If you thought that said “fist,” the meaning is changed considerably. Their mistake wasn’t just one of hearing, though — the tweet from the NRA accompanying the video uses the hashtag #ClenchedFistOfTruth. The mistake is understandable. Loesch didn’t think so: She blew up at a few notable tweeters who made the error.

The new, Orwellian video says, in part:

We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life.

Somebody is confused about what’s real and what’s not — and it’s not the New York Times.

Watch the video here:

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images