Chuck Todd Has No F*cks To Give, Says Jeff Sessions Can Take His Threats And Shove It

Former reality show star Donald Trump launched a war on the free press during his campaign and it’s been ongoing ever since. On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Justice Department is reviewing policies for subpoenaing reporters and forcing them to give up their sources and that’s not going to go down very well.

NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ moderator Chuck Todd gave zero f*cks over Sessions’ threat and said flat out that he would ignore any subpoena the Department of Justice issues him.

“If DoJ media source threat is real (I assume it’s not; just a show presser to please WH) then I look forward to ignoring that subpoena,” Todd tweeted.

“One of the things we are doing is reviewing the policies affecting media subpoenas,” Sessions said Thursday. “We respect the important role that the press plays, and we will give our support. But, it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity.”

“I have this message for the intelligence community: the Department of Justice is open for business,” he added. “And I have this warning for would-be leakers: don’t do it.”

“The worst way to stop leaks: threats,” Todd responded to Sessions’ threat.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters are attacking Todd on Twitter.

Todd was responding to this tweet.

Oddly, Sessions made no mention of the Leaker-in-Chief who has revealed sensitive information on his Twitter timeline. Threats by Team Trump issued to the free press are nothing new. Sessions is suggesting that he’s trying to protect the intelligence community, which is another entity Donald J. Trump has repeatedly attacked. This newest assault follows leaked transcripts published by the Washington Post which portrays a totally incompetent man trying to talk to world leaders. Trump’s team of misfits only wants positive coverage for the amateur president and we’re going to go out on a limb here and suggest that maybe telling the truth might help.

