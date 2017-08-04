Another Fox Host Just Got Busted Sexually Harassing Female Staff

It’s an epidemic over there inside the Fox network studios: The guys there can’t seem to keep their dicks to themselves.

The first big-news takedown of a star at the cable channel was network bigwig Roger Ailes, who has since thankfully passed away (who could handle looking at his Jabba-like appearance with “SEX SCANDAL” blaring in the background?). Then earlier this year, Bill O’Reilly, the detestable prime time face of Fox News, was “vacationed” until it was no longer tenable and they had to cut ties. The president of their sports division, Jamie Horowitz, struck out next, getting sacked early in July.

Now Fox is dealing with the fallout of another explosive accusation, this time against insufferable asshat and The Five host Eric Bolling.

Late Friday, the Huffington Post reported they had confirmation from two undisclosed current and former co-stars of Bolling’s that the noted bigot and conspiracy theorist had sent them unsolicited pictures of his genitals. I use the clinical term for fear I might accidentally imagine what Bolling’s little “breaking news” might look like.

Unfortunately for the minor celebrity, his junk is apparently as famous as he is: According to the HuffPo piece, the recipients of the photos shared them with at least four other people, and conversation about the photos — which can be just as descriptive — reached the ears of more than a dozen. In all, HuffPo spoke to 14 people about the allegations, and everybody’s story matched.

Maybe Eric’s got a freckle or something.

A spokesman for Fox deflected, saying “We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter.”

As for Bolling himself, he has been silent. But his lawyer was quick with the standard denial boilerplate:

Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.

Bolling’s exclusive interview with Donald Trump at the start of his newest show The Specialists may have “rubbed” off on Eric in just the kind of way you’d image when two lecherous piles of garbage like that get together. We’ll see if Trump continues to tweet support for the soon-to-be-fired newsman.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images