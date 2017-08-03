Top Republicans TRASH Trump’s Immigration Proposal, GOP In Pieces (TWEET)

Donald Trump has successfully torn the Republican Party (and America) apart. His policies have not only divided Americans across the country, but even members of his own party are at odds with their president’s policies.

One thing that is shattering the GOP is the growing opposition to Trump’s immigration agenda. During Trump’s campaign and budding presidency, Trump was touting a border wall and mass deportations. Now that Trump has announced somewhat more concrete plans, some high profile Republicans are publicly voicing their disappointment.

One of the most outspoken GOPers going up against Trump is South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who is warning Trump that his merit-based immigration plan would be a “disaster” for states like South Carolina. Graham said in a statement:

“After dealing with this issue for more than a decade, I know that when you restrict legal labor to employers it incentivizes cheating.”

Here’s Trump announcing his merit-based system, called the RAISE Act:

I campaigned on creating a merit-based immigration system that protects U.S. workers & taxpayers. Watch: https://t.co/lv3ScSKnF6 #RAISEAct pic.twitter.com/zCFK5OfYnB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2017

Since Trump announced the RAISE Act on Tuesday, it has been opposed by several Democratic lawmakers and several Republicans like Graham. These lawmakers are arguing that Trump’s proposed plan puts the service industry “in peril.” Graham explained:

“South Carolina’s number one industry is agriculture and tourism is number two. If this proposal were to become law, it would be devastating to our state’s economy which relies on this immigrant workforce. South Carolina’s agriculture and tourism industry advertise for American workers and want to fill open positions with American workers. Unfortunately, many of these advertised positions go unfilled. Hotels, restaurants, golf courses and farmers will tell you this proposal—to cut legal immigration in half—would put their business in peril.”

Another South Carolina Republican, Tim Scott, also opposed Trump’s plans. Scott stated that America needed to fix “our broken illegal immigration problem” but also wanted the country “to encourage the legal process” due to its positive effects on the labor force. Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Thune had similar concerns about the labor workforce. He said:

“If we get on immigration, there will be a lot of different perspectives on that… We have workforce needs, and some of those are filled by the immigrant labor supply.”

Unfortunately, this is likely going to fall on deaf ears, considering that the current POTUS was ignorant enough to say in his campaign announcement, “When Mexico sends its people, they aren’t sending their best.” Trump has been anti-immigration from the start, and he clearly doesn’t care if the way he goes about it sucks.

