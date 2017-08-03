Current Issues, News, Political Humor

Thanks To Trump, ‘Local Milk People’ Is Trending, And That’s Not Weird AT ALL

By Andrew ·

Thursday morning, the Washington Post released transcripts they obtained of two important phone calls Donald Trump place shortly after his inauguration. The first was to Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, and Trump placed a call to Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull the very next day. But it was the latter call that sparked a trending topic on Twitter, following the discovery of a bizarre turn of phrase by the American president. Speaking to Turnbull about the Syrian refugee crisis, Trump said:

I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.

It was those last four words — “the local milk people” — that set off a hilarious stream of tweets that still has us laughing. What could Trump have possibly meant?

But it was the tone of the comment that really set people off.

Sure, it’s hilarious that Donald Trump sounds like such a complete tool. But how out of touch do you have to be to say something like that? At least the last completely detached Republican candidate for president ended up knowing what real life looks like:

I doubt Trump will ever pump his own gas, but maybe as president he could at least learn where milk comes from?

Featured image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images

