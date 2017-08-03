Thanks To Trump, ‘Local Milk People’ Is Trending, And That’s Not Weird AT ALL

Thursday morning, the Washington Post released transcripts they obtained of two important phone calls Donald Trump place shortly after his inauguration. The first was to Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, and Trump placed a call to Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull the very next day. But it was the latter call that sparked a trending topic on Twitter, following the discovery of a bizarre turn of phrase by the American president. Speaking to Turnbull about the Syrian refugee crisis, Trump said:

I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.

It was those last four words — “the local milk people” — that set off a hilarious stream of tweets that still has us laughing. What could Trump have possibly meant?

*steps away from twitter for literally two seconds* "what the hell are local milk people" — Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) August 3, 2017

maybe "local milk people" is what Trump calls cows — Walmart Azathoth (@bombsfall) August 3, 2017

'Give me your tired, your poor "Local Milk People" yearning to deliver for free'#LocalMilkPeople — 990-6907XB71 (@kinoptika) August 3, 2017

How good a person are you on a scale from Refugee to Works For The Local Milk People? — Cyrus O'Merican (@CyrusOMerican) August 3, 2017

Look at this sad local milk person. He's sad because refugees are not wonderful people who will go on to work for the #localmilkpeople. pic.twitter.com/TsDGh4fVLF — Jon Fassnacht (@JonFassnachtRE) August 3, 2017

Local Milk People's new album GRAND JURY BLUES pic.twitter.com/eu7yBo3w3c — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) August 3, 2017

This might be one of the members of the "Local Milk People" #Trump was referring to. #Kiss pic.twitter.com/vUArn0DLgB — Harry Disco (@harrydisco) August 3, 2017

Tonight, there will be at least 500 trivia teams around the country named Local Milk People. — Jason Notte (@Notteham) August 3, 2017

One of the "local milk people" is Ivanka's real dad. #birther #conspiracy — Dusten Taylor (@DecUnderground) August 3, 2017

Who decided to call them wet nurses rather than local milk people? — bannonSucOwnCock.gif (@RegularFred) August 3, 2017

The La Leche League should rename the organization Local Milk People to really fuck him off. — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 3, 2017

Local Milk People sounds like a dating website for milk enthusiasts. — Aeijan (I-zin) (@HeHellaAsian) August 3, 2017

when you are confused about a #Trumpism just use your fox network decoder ring…. local milk people pic.twitter.com/PnDdxXai7s — Amanda C. Harder (@AmandaCHarder) August 3, 2017

Local milk people pic.twitter.com/m0JtvzKsz3 — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 3, 2017

But it was the tone of the comment that really set people off.

"Local milk people" god does he ever say anything that doesn't sound so condescending and stupid? How more out of touch could he be?? — Carol Coolidge 🦊 (@Carol_Coolidge) August 3, 2017

Sure, it’s hilarious that Donald Trump sounds like such a complete tool. But how out of touch do you have to be to say something like that? At least the last completely detached Republican candidate for president ended up knowing what real life looks like:

PHOTO: HOT on Reddit right now – Mitt Romney pumping gas pic.twitter.com/ik8O7J10 — NewsBreaker (@NewsBreaker) November 20, 2012

I doubt Trump will ever pump his own gas, but maybe as president he could at least learn where milk comes from?

Featured image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images