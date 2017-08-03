Australia Prime Minister Tells Trump To Man Up And Accept Refugees Because ‘A Deal’s A Deal’

The “deal-maker” just got owned.

Donald Trump embarrassed himself and America again during a recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

As we all know, President Obama struck a deal with Australia in 2015 agreeing to take 2,000 refugees from Nauru and Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island.

But Trump doesn’t want to honor the deal, so he whined about it.

“I hate taking these people,” Trump said. “I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.”

The refugees are in a detention camp right now because they have been denied entry into Australia. They are not necessarily “bad” people.

Trump’s “milk people” remark is a reference to the American dairy industry.

It’s a racist remark, of course. Because not all immigrants perform farm work. Some become doctors and businessmen. Some become teachers and police officers. Some even go into politics.

The fact is that United States can also hold these refugees until a thorough vetting process is complete before allowing them to resettle. Therefore, Trump’s concern that these refugees are “bad” is ridiculous.

Anyway, Turnbull, who is also a businessman, told Trump to suck it up and honor the terms of the agreement.

“There is nothing more important in business or politics than a deal is a deal,” Turnbull reminded Trump. “You can certainly say that it was not a deal that you would have done, but you are going to stick with it.”

In other words, the man who allegedly wrote “The Art of The Deal” just got schooled on deal-making by Australia’s prime minister.

Turnbull is right. A deal is a deal and Trump must comply with it or risk angering and alienating one of our closest allies.

Trump cannot just go back and examine every deal made in American history and go back on it if he doesn’t agree with it. That’s not how governing works. Sitting presidents must honor the agreements made by their predecessors. Anything else violates trust between nations and hurts our reputation around the globe.

He can try to renegotiate a deal if he wishes and some deals can even be voided by Congress. But the deal with Australia will be hard to renegotiate because Turnbull expects America to honor it.

And we should. It’s the right thing to do.

Featured Image: Mark Wilson/Getty Images