Amateur president Donald Trump signed was forced to sign a bill today to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 election despite his reservations to tighten sanctions against Moscow. The 71-year-old Twitter-addict did not hold a signing ceremony. In late July, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill giving Congress the power to block any effort by the White House to weaken sanctions on Russia. That move was a direct challenge to Donald Trump’s authority. So, Trump really had no choice here especially since his campaign is the focus of the probe into Russia’s meddling in the presidential election last year. The legislation was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress.

The bill limits Trump’s ability to lift or waive sanctions against Russia. The bill keeps in place sanctions imposed by the Obama administration last year. Trump’s limited power has unnerved the thin-skinned alleged president.

It also allows the U.S. to deny entry and revoke visas for individuals who have engaged in certain activities, such as selling arms to the Syrian government or abusing human rights. Before the bill was signed, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed that neither he nor the president approved of the sanctions, believing they hinder the administration’s attempts to restore relations with Russia.

“The action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place and the way they did, neither the president nor I were very happy about that,” Tillerson said on Tuesday. “We were clear that we didn’t think it was going to be helpful to our efforts.”

Russia responded to the sanctions by ordering the U.S. to cut its diplomatic staff in the country by 755 people by Sept. 1st.

Trump has maintained that former President Barack Obama did ‘nothing’ in response to Russia meddling in our election process, but that’s untrue.

Before the election, the Obama administration issued several warnings to Moscow about its activities and he expelled dozens of diplomats, as well as closing two Russian compounds.

Trump was just humiliated by being forced to take action which he didn’t want to take.

