Trump Got Another Totally Real Letter From A Not Fake Kid Who Loves Him And No One’s Buying It

Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided to once again show everyone how much people love Donald Trump by reading a suspicious letter allegedly sent this time from a child in Falls Church, Virginia.

This letter come from “Frank,” who is 10 or 11 years old (Sanders could not exactly decide, later amending his age because Frank had a “birthday”) and wants to mow the White House lawn for free (which is good because Trump doesn’t exactly pay his contractors).

Sanders invited “Frank” to work in the Rose Garden with the groundskeeper for a morning, then did something that is more disgusting if he is actually real than if he is not: she used “Frank’s” letter to support the administration’s new racist immigration agenda that will prioritize people who “speak English” over those who do not:

“It’s our responsibility to keep the American dream alive for kids like Frank, immigrants who are already here and those who dream of immigrating here in the future.”

Recently, Sanders read a letter from a child called “Pickle” that was allegedly mailed unfolded to the White House.

Dylan aka Pickle thank you for your letter and hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/XZlJARZ9cs — Sarah Huckabee (@SarahHuckabee) July 26, 2017

When the letter failed to prove that Pickle was real, it seems that a casting call for the role was successful complete with a photo of “Pickle” wearing a suit in front of (as the letter says) a Donald Trump-themed birthday cake. The photo included no other people. It is still unclear if “Pickle” actually wrote the unfolded-yet-“mailed” letter, but a little boy allegedly named Dylan Harbin will be touring the White House soon.

Unlike “Pickle’s” letter, which appears to be a terrible mockup of what an idiot would assume is age-appropriate writing and spelling for a 10-year-old, Frank’s is typed (but, as with the last one, it appears to have never been folded). Though Frank was able to type a letter, he appears incapable of signing his own name:

.@SHSanders45: "It is our duty to keep the American dream alive for kids like Frank." pic.twitter.com/kaUMlgHn75 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 2, 2017

Let’s say “Frank” and “Pickle” actually exist and were not in any way manufactured. We have a “President” who is attempting to use children to salvage his abysmal reputation and support his hateful agenda.

Naturally, people are both skeptical of and sickened by this:

It’s your duty to keep the dream of child labor alive? Interesting. — Eric Rosso (@ericopinion) August 2, 2017

Lol “please see attached flier” “I admire your business background” sounds like a 10 yr old to me 🤔 — Nancy 🤤🤷🏻‍♀️ (@rinaldo_nancy) August 2, 2017

Propaganda party again? 🤢Y’all are some sick people. — Susan ★ (@susanmitch7) August 2, 2017

Is that crossout on the signature where the president started to write “Donnie”? — Steven Dupler (@stevendupler) August 2, 2017

Authenticity is highly doubted, but nice try Sarah. Next time how about we talk Russia policy? — J.A. Meyer (@JenniferMeyer6) August 2, 2017

Oh my Gosh….a ten year old can’t sign his name. You really want me to believe this?! — John connolly (@Johnthecon216) August 2, 2017

Ya… That was totally penned by a 10yo. — Ben Weston (@psiphyr) August 2, 2017

Frank is 10 and scribbles like he’s 3?! My granddaughter is 6 and writes in full cursive! #TrumpLies #WHLies — lisa! Lisa! LISA! (@lisapalermo_) August 2, 2017

Any kid that sounds that sophisticated in his verbiage would be able to sign his name more skillfully We think youre lying even if youre not — Donna Neal (@MizNeal67) August 2, 2017

He writes so well but signs his name as if he were 5 years old? Looks like #FakeNews — Flor de Calabaza (@Zucchiniblute) August 2, 2017

These bullshit fake ass kid letters are just ridiculous. Frank just started learning to write. I doubt he has started business or he exists — maatkare (@Maatkare) August 2, 2017

Frank must be attending a Betsy DeVos accredited school. 10 years old and he can’t sign or spell his own name. Fake Frank. — Jane Leamy (@parkcityjanie) August 2, 2017

Frank can’t sign his name at 10 but can write this type of letter? Lol! Which WH intern wrote it and signed it with their non-dominant hand? — Cubbybear1714 (@Cubbybear1744) August 2, 2017

A 10 year old who signs his name like that wouldn’t know how to make a plural into a possessive. This teacher isn’t believing these. — GingeRoots17 (@GingeRoots17) August 2, 2017

This was not written by a child. GTFOH. I hate how many people will believe this. 10 year olds don’t write like that. America is losing it — Josiah Beamish (@josiahbeamish) August 2, 2017

Frank is not real. — Johnnto (@johnnto) August 2, 2017

If it seems like Trump wouldn’t just make this up, keep in mind that he recently got busted hanging a fake Time Magazine cover in his establishments and making up a fake friend named “Jim.”

Wonder if Trump told “Frank” what a “dump” the White House is. Watch Sanders read this totally not fake letter below:

Here's Sarah Huckabee Sanders reading a letter from 10-year-old Frank from Virginia https://t.co/0TCpj3P2xE — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) August 2, 2017

