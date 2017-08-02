Trump Experiments With State-Run TV And Gets Laughed Off The Internet

Well, it’s happened. In the manner of every other authoritarian douchebag since the invention of mass communications, Donald Trump is now experimenting with state-run television.

Now, he is having his daughter-in-law Lara Trump host a “real news” program (as opposed to all the “FAKE NEWS” organizations who insist on telling the truth about him) directly on his Facebook page.

“Want to know what President Trump did this week?” the post says. “Watch here for REAL news!”

Naturally, what followed was a grievous misrepresentation of what actually happened through the week — and most of it, if not all, had already been covered by the “FAKE NEWS” media and in press conferences (which are also apparently FAKE NEWS now).

Want to know what President Trump did this week? Watch here for REAL news! Posted by Donald J. Trump on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Naturally, Americans are completely unimpressed by this. Though a spattering of mindless dolts showed up to support Trump’s new propaganda outlet, most comments on the video look like this:

At this point, we must wonder what it will take for Republicans to finally drum this tinpot wannabe dictator out of office.

In the words of the great Frederick Douglass, who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, “Fuck this shit.”

Featured image via screengrab