New Dramatic Poll Shows Just How Much Trump Has Humiliated Americans (DETAILS)

Before Donald Trump stepped foot in the White House, America was a well-respected country. Now, in just a few short months, the country has become a global laughingstock and Trump only continues to pour salt in the wound each day.

Most Americans – especially the majority that voted against him – are embarrassed beyond belief to witness what is happening in Congress and in the Trump administration. However, the actual data might surprise some. Thanks to a poll by Quinnipiac University, we now know just how bad Americans are suffering under our new undeserving president. The poll reported:

“American voters say 54 – 26 percent that they are embarrassed rather than proud to have Trump as president. Voters say 57 – 40 percent he is abusing the powers of his office and say 60 – 36 percent that he believes he is above the law.”

The hilarious thing is that Trump is already running his reelection campaign for 2020 – because he believes he actually has a chance! If America is currently THIS disappointed in Trump’s performance, we can only imagine how eager the country will be to kick Trump out of the White House if he lasts his full term!

These results show that more than ever, Trump is a national embarrassment. Trump is historically unpopular – not even former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were considered to be a humiliation by voters.

No one can take Trump seriously as the leader of the free world, and no one has any respect for him – and because of that, Trump has no real power. The entire country is fed up with his childish antics and the way he has disgraced America’s reputation. Not even members of his own party will help him get things done! Trump’s own voters are now turning their backs on him and regretting their choice for POTUS. At this point, Trump has only been able to deliver one campaign promise – to unify America (against him).

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images