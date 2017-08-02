Mueller Brings In Bribery Specialist To Crack Open Trump’s Russian Piggy Bank

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is growing his team, it appears. The Office of Special Counsel has secured the services of Greg Andres, a former Justice Department lawyer specializing in foreign bribery and fraud. He began work on Tuesday, becoming the 16th lawyer on Mueller’s now all-star team. Bribery, of course, is a much easier charge to prove than intentional collusion, and having a specialist may indicate Mueller is exploring the possibility of taking down Trump using whatever methods are available to him and most effective.

It’s easy to lose hope these days. From sunup to sundown, we are treated to some of the worst examples of corruption, greed, and incompetence America has ever known, and it’s all coming from an administration we know is illegitimate. And without the kind of leaks that helped derail the Clinton campaign — which must have overjoyed Trump fans every time they happened — there doesn’t seem to be much news on just when we can expect some justice. So don’t be too disappointed when I tell you: This is the way it should be.

That’s right. In a proper investigation, the public knows almost nothing about the internal proceedings, and it’s with good reason. Because James Comey flipped on the Trump administration, we forget that in the beginning, he was the guy giving traction to unfounded stories about Clinton’s emails. If that had been a real case, Comey himself would have ruined it with his careless premature releases — it would have fallen apart.

Mueller is too smart to be that reckless. By limiting what the public knows other than the occasional tidbit about a new person of interest, an alternative angle at the president’s financials, or something new happening within his office, Mueller can rest assured that no improper access to evidence can spoil his case.

Believe me, when this all goes down, we want it to go down for good.

In the meantime, we can enjoy the fact that we now know Mueller has Andres on the team. By adding more hard hitters to the lineup, we know that Mueller is ready to go as long as it takes to eradicate the kind of corruption that brought us the alliance of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images