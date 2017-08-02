Chelsea Clinton Teaches Trump How To Treat The White House With Respect

Donald Trump insulted the “People’s House,” so Chelsea Clinton subtly ripped him a new one for it.

During a recent outing to his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump told members that the White House “is a real dump.”

The insult outraged Americans across the country. No president should talk about the White House that way. It’s disrespectful, especially to the people charged with preserving it and keeping up the maintenance, which is paid for by American taxpayers.

Trump is probably mad because the decor doesn’t feature gold-plated walls like his penthouse at Trump Tower.

But the White House has a history. It was burned by the British during the War of 1812. But we rebuilt it. Years of neglect and failure to update the historic residence resulted in the biggest overhaul during the Truman presidency. The White House was gutted and Truman was forced to take up residence across the street until the renovation was complete.

Today, the White House stands as a magnificent mansion that honors the past while continually updating to remain equipped with the latest technology. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep up, but the White House staff does the best they can.

Trump’s remark was off the cuff to people who paid to be around him. He probably thought his comment would be off the record, which means he said exactly what he meant to say.

But Chelsea Clinton was not amused by Trump’s insult. And she proceeded to school him on Twitter for it.

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

This is what Trump should have said. This is how a grateful and unspoiled person acts. Trump is used to excess and flaunting his wealth. He has no idea what it means to live in an ordinary household. To him, the White House is a step down, and that is truly insulting. So much so, that he should resign and move out if he hates being there so much.

Back in May, Trump bragged to Time Magazine that he’s the “certain type of person” who sees the beauty of the White House.

“People have no idea the beauty of the White House. The real beauty of the White House,” he said.

That was clearly a lie Trump told the media to make himself look good. Get him around his golf buddies and he’ll blurt out how he really feels.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images