Bush Ethics Lawyer Slams Trump: He Can’t Go ‘One Week’ Without Obstructing Justice [VIDEO]

Richard Painter, former ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush, claims that President Donald Trump “weighing in” on his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s, statement on meeting with a Russian lawyer is yet another possible example of obstruction of justice by the U.S. Commander in Chief. Painter even went as far as to say that obstruction of justice is a weekly occurrence for the Trump administration.

“I would like to have one week from this White House where they don’t engage in a new act of obstruction of justice,” Painter said during an interview on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes on Tuesday evening.

Painter also added that if Trump Jr. has no problem using a false statement drafted by his father when dealing with the public, then he would probably have the same disregard for the truth while taking the stand to testify on the situation during a criminal investigation.

“Once the son says something in a public statement he’d be very likely to say something to the special prosecutor, and lying to the special prosecutor is a crime. If he lies under oath it becomes perjury,” Painter said. “This is a common strategy for obstructing justice.”

But that wasn’t the first time Richard Painter made his opinions about the President’s method of dealing with the Russia accusations known. In fact, Painter had taken to Twitter earlier that morning to attack Trump on his favorite platform.

Knowingly drafting a false statement for a person who is a witness in a criminal investigation is itself a crime. Obstruction of justice — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 1, 2017

Lawyers who knowingly participate in drafting false statements for witnesses in criminal investigations should be disbarred and prosecuted. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 1, 2017

What kind of a man drafts a false statement for his own son about a matter under criminal investigation? A man who can pardon his son. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 1, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. has admitted to meeting with a Russian lawyer in order to get damning information about his father’s rival, Hillary Clinton, in the lead up to last years presidential election, but has since given several contradicting statements, including details of who was present and the actual purpose of the meetings. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that President Trump had helped draft the first, inaccurate statement given by Trump Jr., a report initially denied by Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, but later confirmed by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“He certainly didn’t dictate. But he weighed in, offered suggestions like any father would do,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Watch Richard Painter’s interview on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes right here:

Richard Painter: "I would like to have one week from this White House where they don't engage in a new act of obstruction of justice." pic.twitter.com/u2LaPgRWKD — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 2, 2017

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images