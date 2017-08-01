You Won’t Believe Who The White House Wants To Replace Scaramucci With

Washington was rocked by yet another staff shakeup in the White House on Monday when Trump’s newly hired communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was fired after only ten days on the job. But who they are thinking about replacing him with is astounding.

Apparently, the Trump administration is somehow considering the possibility of naming Kellyanne Conway, the queen of “alternative facts,” as the new White House communications director.

The Daily Caller reports:

There is chatter within the White House that Kellyanne Conway is being looked at as the next communications director, a White House insider told The Daily Caller.

Scaramucci was ousted after an embarrassingly profane rant in which he called Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who has since been fired, a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic.” During his temper tantrum, he also made some very unfortunate comments about Steve Bannon’s “c*ck.” And as the White House explained, President P*ssy Grabber just can’t have someone in his administration using that type of language. (Insert eye roll here.)

Now Trump thinks that maybe the person he needs as his communications director is his good old adviser and former campaign manager, Conway. She has proven time and time again that she is loyal to Trump — and that she has no problem lying to the press about anything and everything. This also happens to be the reason that she has absolutely no credibility.

Way back in February, Morning Joe’s Mika Brzenski said that she refused to have Conway appear on the show because she is the epitome of “fake news.”

“So, Joe was just saying that she books herself on these shows. We know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show. I won’t do it because I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true. Everytime I’ve ever seen her on television something’s askew, off, or incorrect,” Brzenski said on-air.

And this is who the White House thinks should be their number one spokesperson? Seriously? The fact that she is even being considered is enough to let you know that these people are a few flakes short of a full bowl of cornflakes. But with Trump in the Oval Office one thing is for sure, just when you think things can’t get any more absurd, they do.

