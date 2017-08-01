Trump Put Himself In Deep Sh*t, Personally Drafted Statement Lying About Jr’s Russia Meeting

Donald Trump and all of the people around him have a serious problem with the truth. That problem is giving them serious legal problems that do not have to be when it comes to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with the Russians to try and fix the 2016 election.

First, they said there were not meetings with Russians. Then, we find out that Donald Trump Jr., former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with a shady Russian lawyer, along with other people tied to the Russian government. After that, Trump Jr. came out with a statement saying that they were talking about Russian adoptions and nothing else. Then, that statement fell apart when it turns out that they went into that meeting thinking they were going to get dirt on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. Now, it turns out that while the lawyers wanted to be truthful in Trump Jr.’s statement, Donald Trump decided he wanted to lie for his son, and personally put together the statement.

Trump’s advisers are furious. One said, on condition of anonymity, to the Washington Post:

“This was . . . unnecessary. Now someone can claim he’s the one who attempted to mislead. Somebody can argue the president is saying he doesn’t want you to say the whole truth.”

The adviser then went on to suggest that Trump doesn’t fully understand that he and his people are in serious legal trouble over the Russia investigation:

“He refuses to sit still. He doesn’t think he’s in any legal jeopardy, so he really views this as a political problem he is going to solve by himself.”

A lawyer who investigated President George W. Bush regarding the unmasking of CIA Agent Valerie Plame, Peter Zeidenberg, says of the bumbling attempt at a cover-up by Team Trump:

“The thing that really strikes me about this is the stupidity of involving the president. They are still treating this like a family-run business and they have a PR problem. . . . What they don’t seem to understand is this is a criminal investigation involving all of them.”

Well, hopefully, they continue to screw up in their responses to this. There’s definitely wrongdoing here. Perhaps Robert Mueller already has the smoking gun, and wants to make sure the case is airtight before they are all indicted and hauled off to jail where belong. In the meantime, the entire administration is dangerous and should be removed. Congress, do your jobs and throw ALL OF THESE people out of our White House.

Featured image via John Moore/Getty Images