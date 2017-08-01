The Most Hated Man In Corporate America Wants Scaramucci’s Job, Because Why Not?

After the teeny-tiny tenure of Anthony (the Mooch) Scaramucci, the gates of hell have opened. Now that we’ve had a foul-mouthed Sopranos extra leading the communications team (even if ever so briefly), pretty much anything goes when it comes to Trump’s performance art installation previously known as the White House.

Why should it surprise anyone that the poster child for corporate greed and everything everyone hates about Millennials, “Pharma-bro” Martin Shkreli, now wants Scaramucci’s job? Oh, and did I mention that Shkreli is currently on trial for federal securities fraud? Score!

While Shkreli hasn’t yet appeared to make an official pitch for the job, on Monday, he posted this rather cryptic message on Facebook, “In for comms director.”

Some thought it was a completely appropriate idea:

This might be a little premature, though, even by Trump standards. The man who’s been dubbed “the most hated man in America” for price gouging AIDS patients with a 5,000 percent price increase for a drug commonly used to treat AIDS, could be headed to prison, but not for that.

…he has been accused of defrauding half a dozen investors about the size and performance of his hedge funds, and how well qualified he was to manage them. He was also accused of using his pharmaceuticals company, Retrophin, as a “piggy bank” to pay investors back and cover personal debt. Source: Independent

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison. If found not-guilty, he could be a natural as the face of the White House. According to a former co-worker, Shkreli shares some of the same *um* personality quirks as BLOTUS:

A former co-worker, Caroline Stewart, testified that he was a “scam artist” and “mentally unstable”. One of his hedge funds imploded after a short trade failed and he ended up owing Bank of America Merrill Lynch $10 million.

And as with Dear Orange Leader, Shkreli suffers from a persecution complex which he defends with accusations of a “witch hunt.”

Do you think he could be the Communications Director from prison?

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images