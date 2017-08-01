Lindsey Graham Is Getting All War Tingly Again After Talking To Donald Trump

Every once in a while, it seems like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) might be growing a spine and standing up to Donald Trump. Before he voted for the “skinny” repeal of Obamacare, he told the media he would most certainly vote against it. That’s guts, right?

Maybe not, but when it comes to bad guys across the globe, Graham is no pushover, he is all over that like Donald Trump in front of a bucket of chicken.

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania – departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

Now that North Korea is being a bit petulant with their nuclear weapons, Graham is suddenly Pavlov’s dogging all over our equally petulant Commander-in-Chief.

“There is a military option: to destroy North Korea’s nuclear program and North Korea itself,” Graham told the Today show’s Matt Lauer. “He’s not going to allow — President Trump — the ability of this madman [Kim Jong Un] to have a missile that could hit America. “If there’s going to be a war to stop him, it will be over there,” Graham continued. “If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die over here — and he’s told me that to my face.” Source: Vox

Oh, Lindsey, don’t let yourself get too worked up. You might get the vapors.

Graham added that Trump “doesn’t want a war,” unless North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un doesn’t stop playing with his war toys, and of course unless Trump can’t figure out a way to get the Russian scandal off the front pages. Okay, he didn’t say that second part.

LAUER: Are you saying it’s okay to use a military option that immediately endangers the lives of millions of people in that region? GRAHAM: I’m saying it’s inevitable unless North Korea changes, because you’re making our president pick between regional stability and homeland security. He’s having to make a choice that no president has wanted to make. They’ve kicked the can down the road for 20 years; there’s nowhere else to kick it. There will be a war with North Korea over their missile program if they continue trying to hit America with an ICBM. He’s told me that, and I believe him.

Are you frightened yet?

Lindsey, perhaps you should focus on the madman who’s currently running our nation as the more immediate danger.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images