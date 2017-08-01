Current Issues, Discredited Right-Wing Myths, News

BUSTED: Fox News Worked With Trump To Circulate Fake News On Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

By Conover Kennard ·

Psst! Hey, Donald Trump, the ‘fake news’ you rage-tweet about is coming from you. According to an explosive report on NPR, the Fox News Channel and a wealthy supporter of amateur president Trump worked together under the watchful eye of the White House in order to hatch a story about murdered Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich,  a lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The story is beyond cruel in that the family of Seth Rich had specifically called for an end to the false stories circulated by Fox News, but now Trump is caught in the middle, too.

Rod Wheeler, a longtime paid commentator for the news network, claims that Fox News and the Trump supporter, Ed Butowsky, intended to deflect public attention from the administration’s Russia scandal. His suit further states that a Fox News reporter created quotations out of thin air and attributed them to him in order to propel her story.

NPR reports:

On April 20, a month before the story ran, Butowsky and Wheeler — the investor and the investigator — met at the White House with then-press secretary Sean Spicer to brief him on what they were uncovering.

The first page of the lawsuit quotes a voicemail and text from Butowsky boasting that Trump himself had reviewed drafts of the Fox News story just before it went to air and was published.

Here it is:

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

The DNC did not murder Seth Rich but Trump supporters would need to have the ability to Google in order to understand that it’s a hoax.

As a surprise to no one ever, the White House previously denied any knowledge of the Fox News’ lie about the false story about Seth Rich’s murder.

Seth Rich’s family released a statement.

Russia propaganda site Sputnik pushed the story, too.

Fox News, including Sean Hannity, and the White House have put the family of a murdered man through even more grief by using him as a tool to deflect from the scandal-plagued White House. Of course, this only makes Trump look guiltier,  and even more cruel than anyone could have imagined.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: Conover KennardConover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She's also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn't like to brag about that.