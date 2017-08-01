BUSTED: Fox News Worked With Trump To Circulate Fake News On Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

Psst! Hey, Donald Trump, the ‘fake news’ you rage-tweet about is coming from you. According to an explosive report on NPR, the Fox News Channel and a wealthy supporter of amateur president Trump worked together under the watchful eye of the White House in order to hatch a story about murdered Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich, a lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The story is beyond cruel in that the family of Seth Rich had specifically called for an end to the false stories circulated by Fox News, but now Trump is caught in the middle, too.

Rod Wheeler, a longtime paid commentator for the news network, claims that Fox News and the Trump supporter, Ed Butowsky, intended to deflect public attention from the administration’s Russia scandal. His suit further states that a Fox News reporter created quotations out of thin air and attributed them to him in order to propel her story.

NPR reports:

On April 20, a month before the story ran, Butowsky and Wheeler — the investor and the investigator — met at the White House with then-press secretary Sean Spicer to brief him on what they were uncovering. The first page of the lawsuit quotes a voicemail and text from Butowsky boasting that Trump himself had reviewed drafts of the Fox News story just before it went to air and was published.

Here it is:

The White House previously denied knowledge of Fox News' false report on Seth Rich. pic.twitter.com/Qcmf3lpaFt — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 1, 2017

The DNC did not murder Seth Rich but Trump supporters would need to have the ability to Google in order to understand that it’s a hoax.

As a surprise to no one ever, the White House previously denied any knowledge of the Fox News’ lie about the false story about Seth Rich’s murder.

The White House previously denied knowledge of Fox News' false report on Seth Rich. pic.twitter.com/Qcmf3lpaFt — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 1, 2017

Seth Rich’s family released a statement.

Statement from the Seth Rich family pic.twitter.com/p7siiOIYKh — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 1, 2017

Russia propaganda site Sputnik pushed the story, too.

It wasn't just Butowsky who wanted this false story pushed. Sputnik wanted me to ask the WH about it and fired me when I refused. https://t.co/kADc0hasB4 — Andrew Feinberg (@agfhome) August 1, 2017

Fox News, including Sean Hannity, and the White House have put the family of a murdered man through even more grief by using him as a tool to deflect from the scandal-plagued White House. Of course, this only makes Trump look guiltier, and even more cruel than anyone could have imagined.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.