White House In Chaos As Trump Fires Scaramucci After Only 10 Days On The Job

Just ten days into the job and White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been reportedly ‘removed’ from his position by amateur president Donald Trump, according to three people familiar with the situation, the New York Times reports. It was just this morning that Trump assured the public on Twitter that there is “no White House chaos!” but the revolving door at the Trump administration tells another story.

ABC reports that Scaramucci handed in his resignation. Perhaps it’s a matter of unrequited love since Scaramucci has repeatedly professed his ‘love’ for the former reality show star.

According to Politico, the request to oust Scaramucci came from the new chief of staff, John Kelly, who started Monday.

The Mooch’s last tweet on the 30th reads, “Had great call w/ @GOPChairwoman. @GOP doing fantastic work to support @POTUS #MAGA looking forward to building even stronger relationship.”

The potty-mouthed White House communications director has a problem with communicating.

Just days ago, Scaramucci unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against Trump administration officials. He also said he would be sure that leakers are forced to resign, yet he’s the one hitting the front door a week and a half after he was hired.

Scaramucci will never be forgiven by the public for at least one thing: his tirade included suggesting that Steve Bannon tries to suck his own cock and that’s a visual all of us could have lived without, thankyouverymuch.

While Scaramucci appears to be out of a job, his marriage is over, too, and all because of his political ambition to get close to Trump.

Scaramucci is a Wall Street financier and former Trump transition team official.

The abrupt removal comes just 10 days after he was brought into the White House. It also follows just a few days after Trump fired White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Trump demands loyalty from his administration officials but that loyalty is never returned. Case in point: Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

But there is no chaos in the White House. Just ask Trump.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.