WATCH: Trump Really Does Think He’s On A West Wing Edition Of ‘The Apprentice’

Was it just a slip of the tongue or a sign that Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president?

Because it certainly appears to be the latter after Trump referred to the Cabinet Room as his “boardroom” on Monday morning.

Days after firing Reince Priebus and leaving him all by himself on the tarmac after landing at Andrews Air Force Base, Trump introduced General John Kelly to reporters as his new chief of staff.

After the formal introduction, Trump had a Cabinet meeting to attend and told reporters “We’ll see you in the boardroom.”

Anyone who has seen “The Apprentice,” which Trump formerly hosted, knows that the boardroom is the main set of that reality show where Trump grades contestants and fires them.

Seriously.

So, it really does look like Trump actually thinks he is still on “The Apprentice” and that he thinks of the presidency as nothing more than reality television.

Here’s the video via Twitter.

“We’ll see you in the boardroom,” President Trump tells reporters ahead of Cabinet meeting https://t.co/GB6xsijuGK — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 31, 2017

And if this “boardroom” meeting is anything like a previous one, you can bet that Trump is going to go around the room calling on each and every one of his lackeys to publicly kiss his ass.

Twitter users weren’t impressed.

Not surprised! He runs W.H like the fake show he was a part of! He still lives in his T.V. fantasy boardroom! — Melissa Chandler (@kealohalanichun) July 31, 2017

This just in: Trump has no idea who or where he is. — wordlass (@wordlass1) July 31, 2017

Um, are we watching The Apprentice – WH Edition, @realDonaldTrump? — Ann Laabs (@AnnLaabs) July 31, 2017

Donald Trump disrespects the office of the presidency and the White House by calling the Cabinet Room the “boardroom.” America is not a business, it’s a nation. The government is also not a business. Running the country and government like a business is not a good idea.

It’s also a bad idea to run the country and government like a reality show. But Trump clearly thinks he is on the set of “The Apprentice,” which demonstrates that he has mental problems that justify invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Because if he really wants to be on reality TV again, leaving office is the only way to do it.

