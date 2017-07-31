Trump’s White House Team Is So Dumb They Fell For Fake Emails (IMAGE)

The people working in Donald Trump’s White House are not the sharpest tools in the shed. After all, anyone with any sense whatsoever will stay far, far away from working for this Administration at all, because of Trump’s penchant for ruining the lives and careers of everyone around him via public humiliation. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that an “email prankster” from the United Kingdom managed to trick several White House officials into believing he was Jared Kushner.

According to CNN, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert feel for the hoax. The email read:

“Tom, we are arranging a bit of a soirée towards the end of August. It would be great if you could make it, I promise food of at least comparible (sic) quality to that which we ate in Iraq. Should be a great evening.”

Bossert returned the email to the Kushner imposter, and even gave the person his own email address:

“Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can’t refuse. Also, if you ever need it, my personal email is” (redacted).

Here is an image of the exchange, via CNN:

Now, this guy is in charge of advising the loons in the White House on how to keep us safe. Yet, he was too dumb to realize that this was a hoax, likely for kicks, as the rest of the world is laughing at the clown car that is the Trump Administration. Think about that, and be absolutely terrified.

They also got freshly fired White House Communications Director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci. From CNN:

“I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free,” wrote the fake Priebus, “but after reading your tweet today which stated how; ‘soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn’t’, has pushed me to this. That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you. At no stage have you acted in a way that’s even remotely classy, yet you believe that’s the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I’ll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don’t expect a reply.” The very real Scaramucci responded: “You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize.” Fake Priebus wrote back: “I can’t believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called ‘Mooch’, who can’t even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for.”

None of these people should be anywhere near our government, and yet they are running the whole damn thing. Trump supporters, if you think this is what things are supposed to be like, you really are as stupid as we always thought you were.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images