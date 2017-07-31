Tomi Lahren Blasts ObamaCare, Admits She’s Still On Parents’ Health Insurance [VIDEO]

It seems that right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren has made quite a healthy career criticizing any and every move the Democratic party make, all the while struggling to successfully hold up her end of a argument and managing to come across as an over-priveledged brat at the same time. Well the 24-year-old has done it again.

Lahren was being interviewed at Politicon by liberal comedian Chelsea Handler on Saturday, an event that was originally publicized as a “debate,” only to later be downplayed by Handler as an interview in an effort to get to understand the viewpoints of people that don’t share her political ideology. People such as Tomi Lahren.

The pair struggled to find any common ground during the first several minutes of the interview and then the topic turned to healthcare. When Handler asked Lahren if she had health insurance, she replied, “Luckily, I am 24, so I am still on my parents’ plan” a line that drew loud boos from the crowd, but Handler still defended her by telling the audience to “stop, she is being honest.” Despite Handler taking the high road, Lahren went on to say that Obamacare is in a “death spiral.”

Being able to stay on your parents’ plan until the age of 26 is a major aspect of the current healthcare legislation and also one of the beneficial facets that critics of the Affordable Care Act tend to overlook, instead opting to chastise other factors such as the individual mandate to buy insurance.

The outspoken Lahren has been a controversial figure in the realm of political commentary, having joined the pro-Donald Trump group Great American Alliance in May after she was suspended from hosting her own show, Tomi, on TheBlaze in March when expressed her belief that women should have legal access to abortion, a view rarely shared by her fellow conservatives

Watch a portion of Handler’s interview with Lahren here:

Featured image via Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)